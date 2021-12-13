Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. 102,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $587.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

