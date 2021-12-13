Zacks: Analysts Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post sales of $3.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. 102,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,138. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $587.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth $36,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 188,576 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.