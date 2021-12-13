Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will post $63.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.81 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $254.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.83 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $280.55 million, with estimates ranging from $267.00 million to $288.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,697. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $731.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 289.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,536 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

