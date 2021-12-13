Zacks: Analysts Expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) will report earnings of $5.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.32. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year earnings of $29.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.92 to $30.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $30.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.50 to $33.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $645.27.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 116,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $8.73 on Wednesday, hitting $673.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,985. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $683.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $639.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $603.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

