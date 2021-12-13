Zacks: Analysts Expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRGO shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $36.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $35.34 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.06%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen bought 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,226,302. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,296,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,154,000 after purchasing an additional 104,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,311,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,186,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,800,000 after buying an additional 178,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

