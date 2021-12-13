Zacks: Analysts Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.94 EPS

Brokerages expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the lowest is $2.80. Quest Diagnostics reported earnings per share of $4.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $13.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.74 to $14.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $160.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $161.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

