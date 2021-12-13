Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 282.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.50. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

