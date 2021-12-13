Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) to announce sales of $9.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $8.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of PROV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.87. 63 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,695. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

