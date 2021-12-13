Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 47.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. WideOpenWest’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

WOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 19,800 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in WideOpenWest by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in WideOpenWest by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

WOW opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

