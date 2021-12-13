Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AAON.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $1,586,302.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,306 shares of company stock worth $2,689,577. 21.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of AAON by 482.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 9.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AAON by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAON by 7.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AAON by 7.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 71,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 0.56. AAON has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $83.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.