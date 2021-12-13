Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report $8.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.62 billion and the highest is $8.75 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $34.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.31 billion to $34.44 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $35.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.51 billion to $36.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 417,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $154.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.32 and its 200 day moving average is $155.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

