Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

AMPE stock opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $200.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 215.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

