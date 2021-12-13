Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

DOMO opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.07. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.87.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Domo will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $919,169.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Domo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Domo by 12.4% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

