Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

SFSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13. Safestore has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Safestore

