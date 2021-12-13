Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SMSMY stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

