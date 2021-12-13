ZCore Market Cap Achieves $200,676.93 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. ZCore has a market cap of $200,676.93 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZCore has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xaya (CHI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,643,202 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

ZCore Coin Trading

