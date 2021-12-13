ZelaaPayAE Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 48% higher against the dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $280,995.10 and approximately $413,621.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005114 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000769 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ZelaaPayAE

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

