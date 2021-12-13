Zelman & Associates Upgrades Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) to Buy

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by Zelman & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH stock opened at $121.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.46 and a 200 day moving average of $104.88. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $123.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.