Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Down 43.3% This Week

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $18.84 million and $740,789.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00038086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006904 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

