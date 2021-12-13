Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 445 Price Target at Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 500 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 445.60.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52-week high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

