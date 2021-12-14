-$0.09 EPS Expected for WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WISeKey International’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WISeKey International will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WISeKey International.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on WISeKey International in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

WKEY opened at $4.39 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the third quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 115.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 277.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WISeKey International by 1,093.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations.

