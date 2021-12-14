$0.15 EPS Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.27. Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.89 on Friday. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

