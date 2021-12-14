-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on THRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

THRX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,179. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

