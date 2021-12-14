$0.24 EPS Expected for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.26. Yum China posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

YUMC stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. 1,746,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,950. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.30. Yum China has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $69.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 6.2% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth about $13,016,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 82.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 46.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

