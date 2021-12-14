-$0.35 EPS Expected for Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.38). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($5.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pyxis Oncology.

Get Pyxis Oncology alerts:

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $200,018.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.05.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pyxis Oncology (PYXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.