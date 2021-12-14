$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on AJX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,418,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Ajax by 38.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

AJX stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

