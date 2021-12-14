$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.42. Healthpeak Properties also posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,803,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 454,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $34.42 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

