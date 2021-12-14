$0.63 EPS Expected for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. WestRock reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 94.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $43.59. 59,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

