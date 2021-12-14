$0.75 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.66. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. 8,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,505. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

