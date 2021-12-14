-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings per share of ($0.81) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.77) and the lowest is ($0.88). Lordstown Motors posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 252.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lordstown Motors.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.50.

RIDE stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the third quarter worth $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lordstown Motors (RIDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.