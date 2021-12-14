$0.97 EPS Expected for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.89. Travel + Leisure posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter worth about $80,861,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after buying an additional 814,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 8,156.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after buying an additional 507,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,490,000 after buying an additional 377,892 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TNL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 708,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,874. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

