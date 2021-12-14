$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.04 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.24. 22,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,184. Genpact has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 423.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 119,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 96,906 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,558,000 after acquiring an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.