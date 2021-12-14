$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share of $1.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 420%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.