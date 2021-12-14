$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. Oxford Industries posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 915.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 158,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,987. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $55.52 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

