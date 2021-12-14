$1.40 EPS Expected for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will report earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $9.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.36 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

In other news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total transaction of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

