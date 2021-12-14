$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.27. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $11.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%.

MLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $4,304,663. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

MLAB stock traded down $10.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,124. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.46 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $329.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $311.95. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.