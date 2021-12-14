$10.31 Million in Sales Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will announce sales of $10.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.98 million and the lowest is $4.67 million. Intellia Therapeutics reported sales of $6.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $30.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $49.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.05 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.27. 847,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,925. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $359,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

