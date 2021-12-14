11,737 Shares in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $288.82 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

