$12.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to post $12.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.89 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $6.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $49.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 billion to $50.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $54.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.44 billion to $54.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

PFGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 76.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after buying an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 78.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

PFGC opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

