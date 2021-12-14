$13.25 Million in Sales Expected for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will post $13.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $13.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Latch will report full year sales of $40.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.90 million to $40.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $150.20 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $156.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latch by 33.3% during the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Latch by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,688,000 after buying an additional 2,475,333 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $58,083,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Latch by 29.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,461,000 after buying an additional 1,048,986 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LTCH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. 1,075,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,999. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01. Latch has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

