15,404 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Oil Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,165,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,200.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 75,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3,466.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OIH opened at $188.77 on Tuesday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $148.51 and a 1-year high of $248.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71.

