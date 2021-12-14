$158.14 Million in Sales Expected for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) to announce sales of $158.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $179.34 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full year sales of $563.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.92 million to $612.02 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $649.46 million, with estimates ranging from $543.42 million to $708.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

BXSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

In related news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

