1,583 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $179.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.78 and a 200-day moving average of $200.66. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

