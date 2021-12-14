18,338 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Acquired by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 114.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 165.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

