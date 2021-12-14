1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti Purchases 58,876 Shares of Stock

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) CEO Albert Fouerti bought 58,876 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $118,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Albert Fouerti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

On Friday, December 10th, Albert Fouerti acquired 400,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $880,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Albert Fouerti acquired 330,000 shares of 1847 Goedeker stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.38. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). 1847 Goedeker had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOED. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.