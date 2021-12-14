$194.09 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post sales of $194.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.35 million to $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $766.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $759.72 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $795.63 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.59. 46,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.08. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after purchasing an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after purchasing an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.