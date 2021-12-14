1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Acquires $94,280.00 in Stock

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $48.34. 1,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $87.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.70 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

