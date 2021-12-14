1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Insider Xiaodi T. Zhang Sells 45,945 Shares

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) insider Xiaodi T. Zhang sold 45,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $581,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DIBS opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $25.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,991,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,986,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,815,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.