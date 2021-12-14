$2.12 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the lowest is $2.12. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $1.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $9.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $443.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $148.99 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

