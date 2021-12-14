$2.37 EPS Expected for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings per share of $2.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.51. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $2.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.94.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.38. 3,422,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,233. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day moving average is $242.97. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $158.05 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $238.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

