220,174 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Jabodon PT Co.

Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 220,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,000. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 2.9% of Jabodon PT Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,016,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,989 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. 38,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

